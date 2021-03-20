 OrangeandBlueNews - March Madness: In-state teams Illinois and Loyola battle in second round
basketball

March Madness: In-state teams Illinois and Loyola battle in second round

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
The Illini have advanced to the Round of 32 and will need to beat in-state foe Loyola in order to reach their first Sweet 16 since 2005.

The Ramblers beat shorthanded Georgia Tech and have been one of the most efficient teams in the country all year long. They are a veteran group and pose some significant problems if they are allowed to do what they want to on offense and are able to pack line the Illini and slow the pace.

The Illini have now won 15 of their last 16 and 8 in a row as they head into this matchup of top 10 teams on KenPom.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini takes the court before the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Drexel Dragons at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
