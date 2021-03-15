March Madness: Illini's road to the Final 4
For the first time since 2013, Illinois is in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday against the five-seed Ohio State Buckeyes, Illinois learned that they ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news