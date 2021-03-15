MARCH MADNESS: Five things to watch for as NCAA Tourney tips off
INDIANAPOLIS – Quarantined at a team hotel in Indianapolis, the No. 1 seeded Illini head into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. When the rug was pulled on last season, the Illi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news