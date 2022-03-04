MARCH MADNESS: Bracketologist Jerry Palm talks Illini tournament seeding
CHAMPAIGN – The calendar has turned. It’s officially March Madness. With Wisconsin heading to the bank on its way to a share of the Big Ten Conference title and the inside track toward an outright ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news