MAILBAG: Possible depth chart changes, Isaiah Williams, Luke Ford, & more
Orange and Blue News football analyst Doug Bucshon answer questions from subscribers in the latest Illini football mailbag. Illinois opened the 2020 season with a 45-7 loss on Friday night in Madis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news