MAILBAG: Kofi's future, news from the recruiting trail, & more
Orange and Blue News publisher Doug Bucshon answers questions from subscribers in the latest Illini hoops mailbag. Will Kofi Cockburn return for his senior year? What's the latest buzz from the rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news