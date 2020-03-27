Lovie Smith: Illinois will be ready when the lights come back on
CHAMPAIGN – Sequestered from the world and his football team, Illini coach Lovie Smith sounded optimistic Friday. Coming off a season where the Illini played their way into a bowl game for the fir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news