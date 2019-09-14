News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 17:40:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Lovie Smith era takes another blow with 'disappointing' loss to EMU

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – The ride in the Memorial Stadium press box elevator stopped three floors from the top. The fans getting off there let out a big cheer before heading out. “At least they’re in a good moo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}