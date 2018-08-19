TE Lou Dorsey a "matchup nightmare" for opposing defenses
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The perception of the tight end position has been changing in the game of football.No longer are they seen as sixth offensive linemen, but instead, another skilled position that must be accounted f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news