This is our landing page for all content from 2024 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.

The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place Tuesday July 23 through Thursday July 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker Seth Coleman, and wide receiver Pat Bryant.

Illinois will participate on Tuesday. Bielema takes the main podium at 10 a.m. CT. Players will speak to the media during an individual podium session beginning at noon CT.

*****