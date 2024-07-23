Live: Big Ten Media Days Central
This is our landing page for all content from 2024 Big Ten Media Days, including press conferences, player interviews, feature stories, and more.
The annual Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place Tuesday July 23 through Thursday July 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Fighting Illini, represented by head coach Bret Bielema, outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker Seth Coleman, and wide receiver Pat Bryant.
Illinois will participate on Tuesday. Bielema takes the main podium at 10 a.m. CT. Players will speak to the media during an individual podium session beginning at noon CT.
BIG TEN: Big Ten Media Days Central
ILLINOIS: 2024 SCHEDULE | ILLINI ROSTER | 2023 STATS | RECRUTING CLASS | PROJECTED DEPTH CHART
FEATURES
Illinois picked 13th in Big Ten in annual preseason poll
Biggest storylines for Illini football in 2024
PRESS CONFERENCES
DAY 1, TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2024 (ALL TIMES CT)
Illinois - 10:30 a.m.
Rutgers - 10:45 a.m.
Wisconsin - 11:00 a.m.
Northwestern - 11:15 p.m.
Purdue - 11:30 p.m.
Ohio State - 11:45 p.m.
VIDEO
SOCIAL MEDIA
2024 OPPONENTS
PHOTO GALLERY
