St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle has seen his recruitment blow up over the last few months.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound three-star prospect currently holds 21 offers, and a majority of them have come since the beginning of the new year.

Doyle, who transferred from Hazelwood West High School to Lutheran North during the season, is thankful for all the recognition he has received.

“First of all, I’m blessed to have all of this,” Doyle said. “Second, it’s been a blessing to be at one of the best programs in Missouri, which has helped with things. I’m just glad to see my work paying off.”