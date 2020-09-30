CHAMPAIGN – This whole Midwest thing is still an adjustment for defensive tackle Roderick Perry.

The former FCS star at South Carolina State didn’t plan on leaving his roots in the HBCU program. Then came Covid, some advice from his coaches at S.C. State to jump programs and eventually a call from Illini coach Lovie Smith that swayed his plans.

In the blink of an eye, Perry found himself transplanted into the Midwest, learning a new school, a powerhouse conference and, most importantly for a big guy, where to get his grub.

“One thing about Champaign, they don’t have a Bojangles’ or Zaxby’s,’’ said Perry, referring to Southeastern chicken chains. “Uh, what am I going to do? I found some other spots to eat.’’

A 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior, Perry won’t be here long, so it sounds like Panda Express and Chipotle will keep him occupied, if he needs a snack outside the resources offered in the Smith Football Center. Otherwise, Perry plans to take up space as a run stopper and talent needed in a transition year for the Illini defensive line. With new faces needed at defensive tackle, the Illini jumped on Perry when he became available after the MEAC decided to push football to next spring.