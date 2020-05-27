OrangeandBlueNews - Kendrick Green: "I want to play"

Late last week, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman laid out a plan for student-athletes to return on a voluntary basis to campus beginning in early June. On Wednesday, it was the players’ chance to respond to Whitman’s plans, and as expected, they are raring to get back amongst their teammates and begin preparing for the upcoming season. Kendrick Green, who will be one of the anchors on the offensive line this season, road out the shutdown in Champaign, and has been working out during the time away from football. “I’ve actually been in Champaign most of the time but have traveled back to Peoria a few times to visit my mom,” Green said. “She downsized a few years ago when I moved out, and she doesn’t have the space for me anymore. Since I’m a big guy, I’m not sleeping on the couch, and I have a big bed here at my apartment, so that’s why I chose to stay in town.’

llinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Kendrick Green (55) jogs on to the field at the start of the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 13, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Green did say that he began the quarantine period in Alabama with a teammate but came back shortly afterward and has basically been here ever since. “I was down in Alabama with my roommate Jamal (Woods), and we were working out down there some together,” he said. “Early on in the pandemic, guys like (center) Doug Kramer would post videos of him pulling a vehicle, so Jamal and I decided to push his dad’s truck down the road to keep in shape.” Green is not alone in thinking that most guys will end up coming back when they can but cautions that there are some factors that might inhibit returning too soon. “Josh (Whitman) and Jeremy (Busch) have put together a good plan, and you can tell that it has been well thought out,” Green said. “The main concern I see is guys not being able to get everything done that they will need to.” Since spring practice was wiped out due to the pandemic, that denied some of the younger guys on the offensive line such as Verdis Brown, Jordan Slaughter and Julian Pearl to get the necessary reps. Green, a veteran of many spring seasons and early summer workouts, stresses that those are important times, but cautions that missing those workouts isn’t necessarily the worst scenario. “Spring ball is vital for guys to keep conditioning and for some of the younger guys to be seen by coaches, but since spring practices didn’t happen, guys can’t get too wrapped up in that because if you try and compensate for missing those by working too hard. You’ll burn out quicker if you do that,” Green said.



I want to play, but if we must play in front of limited fans or none at all, we’ll deal with that when the time comes — Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green