JUST IN: Omar Payne entering transfer portal

Illinois center Omar Payne announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal after spending one season with the Fighting Illini. “I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, Fletch, teammates and all the fans. Over the past year here at Illinois I’ve grown a ton. But with that said I’ll be entering my name into the transfer portal and exploring my options. I look forward to my next chapter and opportunity.”

Payne transferred to Illinois prior to the 2021-22 season after spending his first two years of college at Florida. In two seasons with the Gators, Payne averaged 3.8 minutes and 3,4 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game. This season, with Illinois, Payne served as All-American center Kofi Cockburn's backup and averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.4 minutes, mostly coming off of the bench.