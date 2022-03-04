JUST IN: Nancy Fahey retiring

Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey announced her retirement on Friday morning after 36 years coaching college basketball, including the last five years as Illinois' head coach. Assistant coach Cory Irvin will serve as the interim coach as the Illinois athletic department begins a national search to replace Fahey.

Fahey won five national championships when she was the head coach of Washington University in St. Louis. But in her five seasons with Illinois, she went just 42-99 overall, including a 7-20 (1-13) record in her final season with the Fighting Illini.

“I want to thank all the coaches and staff members I’ve worked with for the past 40 years, from Johnsburg High School and Washington University to the University of Illinois,” Fahey said in a statement. “A special thanks to all my players who will always have a special place in my heart. I wish Illinois women’s basketball the very best in the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired Fahey to replace former Illinois women's head coach Matt Bollant -- who was fired after the 2016 season amid allegations of player abuse.

“I first met Nancy in the spring of 2014, and I have been proud to work alongside her for seven seasons at two different institutions," Whitman said in a statement. "Her competitive fire is matched only by the standard of excellence she has set for herself and those around her – a combination that has produced one of the most decorated coaching careers in the history of college basketball. Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity. Her leadership during a tumultuous period in our history, both upon her arrival and, more recently, throughout the pandemic, will forever be remembered and is much appreciated. I have tremendous respect and affection for Nancy and hope she will stay connected with this program long into the future.”

Fighting Illini womens' basketball has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament since the 2002-03 season when legendary women's basketball coach Teresa Grentz was leading the program.