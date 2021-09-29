Junior wing Richard Barron set to visit Illinois

Orange and Blue News caught up with Barron to talk about his upcoming visit and update his recruitment.

Among the visitors set to be in Champaign is 2023 wing Richard Barron from Chicago St. Ignatius.

Illinois is set to host a handful of recruiting targets over the weekend as things heat up and the November signing period inches closer.

A big-bodied wing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Barron played for the Meanstreets AAU program over the summer, an EYBL club that Illinois assistant Tim Anderson has deep ties to.

This weekend will be his first visit to Illinois. He's familiar with the school and the basketball program. He now wants to take in the full college experience on his unofficial visit.

"On the visit I'm really just trying to see the environment at Illinois," he said. "At Ignatius, a lot of kids go to Illinois after high school. I see on their socials the experience they have and I truly want to just see it for myself. I also just want to learn more about the community."

A handful of others Chicago-land prospects will join Barron in Champaign this weekend, as the Illini host the 2024 St. Rita trio of big men James Brown and Morez Johnson and point guard Jaedin Reyna.

Barron's ties to Anderson run deeper than the Meanstreets program. Anderson is well-known throughout the Chicago youth basketball community, and Barron says he's known Anderson since he was 9-years old.

"He’s like a big brother to me," Barron said. "He’s always on me to give more and never be satisfied. He just knows how to get the most out of kids. He trained me and most younger players that come up in Chicago."

Other offers for Barron so far include DePaul, Loyola, Milwaukee, George Mason, and Kent State. He's getting some other high major and mid-major looks.

Illinois is just jumping into the recruitment and its likely in the evaluation stages so far. He's hoping the visit ramps things up a bit.

"The interest is definitely there," Barron said. "I’m not sure if a offer could come or not this weekend but if an offer came it would mean a lot to me. Coming from this city, you see a lot of people not make it or get caught in the politics, but if a in-school state believes in you, you know your doing something right, so it means a lot."