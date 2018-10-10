Illinois is the latest offer for Byron (Ill.) junior offensive tackle Tyler Elsbury, who also touts offers from Iowa, Purdue, and Northern Illinois.

The Illini extended its offer to the 6-foot-5, 298-pound three-star lineman a few weeks ago, and he is still elated about the honor.

“I was very excited, and I still am,” Elsbury said. “Illinois has a great tradition with their program, and the coaching staff is really working to get that back on track, so I’m glad they are an option I could choose.”