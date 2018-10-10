Junior lineman Tyler Elsbury talks Illini offer
Illinois is the latest offer for Byron (Ill.) junior offensive tackle Tyler Elsbury, who also touts offers from Iowa, Purdue, and Northern Illinois.
The Illini extended its offer to the 6-foot-5, 298-pound three-star lineman a few weeks ago, and he is still elated about the honor.
“I was very excited, and I still am,” Elsbury said. “Illinois has a great tradition with their program, and the coaching staff is really working to get that back on track, so I’m glad they are an option I could choose.”
