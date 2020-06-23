 OrangeandBlueNews - Junior linebacker Khalan Tolson expects to lock down starting spot
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 22:15:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Junior linebacker Khalan Tolson expects to lock down starting spot

Alec Busse
Staff Writer

Illinois must replace an All-Big Ten middle linebacker after Dele Harding’s graduation in the spring. Illinois expects to move 2019 All Big-Ten honorable mention Jake Hansen to the middle linebacke...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}