JUCO cornerback Moses Alexander adds Illinois offer
Illinois is looking for immediate help in the defensive secondary and they reached out with an offer this week to JUCO cornerback Moses Alexander from Kilgore College in east Texas. Orange and Blue...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news