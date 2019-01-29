Jones breaks out after working way back from suspension
Champaign – Illinois freshman Tevian Jones knew he needed to do more than his teammates.He knew he needed to be in the gym before and after everyone. He knew he needed to spend extra time in the fi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news