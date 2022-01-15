Jayden Epps shines at Hoophall Classic

The annual four-day event features many of the top prep school basketball powers in the nation and is joint venture between Springfield College and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Epps poured in 26 points in a 72-68 overtime loss to Sunrise Christian at the Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay at the Springfield College Blake Arena.

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - His Combine Academy team dropped a nail-biter on Saturday, but Jayden Epps gave Illinois fans reason to be excited about his future.

Epps committed to Illinois this past summer over offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, NC State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCONN, and others.

He signed his national of letter of intent in November, and is a part of a three-man Illinois recruiting class ranked No. 23 in the nation and includes guard Sencire Harris and forward Ty Rodgers.

Epps showed the full range of his game on Saturday. He's a true lead guard who's strong with the ball and can muscle his way to the basket or knock down perimeter jumpers. He also consistently drew contact and got to the free line.

Combine Prep had a chance to win the game on the last possession, but Epps gave up the ball to center Kurt Wessler and the Goats didn't get a clean shot.

"It was a pretty tough game," Epps said. "I thought we had them on the ropes at the end but we didn't execute at the end of the game. It was my fault and I should have called the play myself. But we'll take the loss as a team."

Still, Epps was a standout at and event that features multiple five-star prospects and nine of the top 25 prospects in the class of 2022.

Scoring from all three levels, Epps knocked down shots off the bounce and has a knack for finishing around the rim over bigger players and through contact.

He's also a lock-down on the ball defender, something that should allow him to see the floor right away at Illinois.

"That's the Illini coaches," Epps said about his defense. "They told me that they pride themselves on defense. If you don't play defense, you can't play for them. So I know going in there that I have to play defense to get on the floor."

Epps arrives at Illinois later this year. With senior guards Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer both playing out their eligibility, Epps figures to see the court right away.

His game appears to be an ideal fit for Brad Underwood's system.

"I like how the guard play," Epps said. "The way they flow, I feel like I will fit real well. 'm going to go in there and do what I have to do, and prove to the coaches that I belong out there playing."