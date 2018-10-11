Champaign – In the midst of a dismal start against Kent State in week 1, Illinois was desperate for any sort of momentum to erase a 17-3 deficit in the third quarter.

Kent State faced a second and 12 on its own 36-yard line with under 11 minutes left in the quarter. Then Illinois caught a break. True freshman cornerback Jartavius Martin intercepted Golden Flashes quarterback Woody Barrett. Barrett’s receiver tipped the pass, allowing Martin to easily get his hands on the ball and make the play.

The pick gave Martin his first career takeaway in his first career start, while also giving his team newfound momentum to push for a 31-24 win.

“That was a great feeling,” Martin said. “Just having the ball in my hands on the defensive side, it’s always good to get those takeaways. That’s what coach always talks about and that’s what we’re here for is takeaways.”