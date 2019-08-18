Just a week before the fall semester gets rolling, the Illini added another player when Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison announced his commitment to the Illini. Grandison, a 6-foot-6 wing, averaged 13.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 2.9 APG while shooting 37% from 3-point range and 80% from the line. Grandison is a two-way player as well, he comes in as a plus defender.

Grandison was a high usage player that will have a different role at Illinois, but his shooting and ball skills should translate well after a sit out season learning the system and developing his body and game.

We will have more from Grandison coming up.