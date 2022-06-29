In the Trenches with Keith Randolph - Introducing the freshmen Pt. 1
Defensive lineman Keith Randolph is joined by several members of the Illinois freshman class, including Jared Badie, Ashton Hollins, and Eian Pugh, to talk about the transition has been like to col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news