“I just wanted to build the relationship with the coaches and just get out there and work and show them some moves,” Johnson said.

But Johnson didn’t care. He still wanted to show the Illinois coaches some of what he’s got in the bag.

Johnson holds offers from Illinois State and Illinois, which made it a surprise when he decided to participate in the camp as he wasn’t needing to prove himself in that way.

And even though Johnson felt like he had a strong showing at the camp, he still appreciated more the opportunity to build better relationships with the coaches, such as running backs coach Mike Bellamy.

After the camp concluded on Friday, Johnson met with Bellamy, where he gave Johnson advice going forward on his game and how to develop a strong connection with the Illini staff.

“He was giving me great tips and just letting me know that I got to get the relationship right,” Johnson said. “You’re not going to marry someone you don’t date. You got to keep in touch.”

It’s those relationships Johnson is starting to build with the staff that stands out the most for him regarding Illinois.

“The relationship with the coaches. The coaches are all good. They’re good help and they all love their jobs so I like that,” Johnson said.

Footwook, agility and lower body strength have been Johnson’s strongest traits so far in the backfield. He’s got solid speed, but said he’s still looking to improve upon that aspect of his game as well as building his overall IQ and knowledge.

While he’ll being looking to do that this offseason, Johnson will be taking taking unofficial visits to Kentucky and Stanford. He’s also been in strong communication with the Michigan coaching staff and hinted that he may visit and receive an offer from there here soon.

Until then, the Illini lead the pack in Johnson’s recruitment.

“Illinois as of right now looks like they’re first because they’re one of my offers,” he said.