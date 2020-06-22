 OrangeandBlueNews - In-state big man Kyle Thomas talks Illini offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 23:24:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In-state big man Kyle Thomas talks Illini offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois recently reached out and offered a scholarship to 2022 center Kyle Thomas from Westchester (Ill.) St. Joseph's. Thomas talks about his new Big Ten offer and what other schools are showing ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}