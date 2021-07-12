In-state athlete Aidan Laughery decision on tap
One of the top remaining in-state targets for Illinois is set to make his college decision this week, as Bret Bielema looks to build on momentum recruiting talent from the state. Three-star athlete...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news