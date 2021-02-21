IMG Academy WR Shawn Miller adds Illinois offer
Illinois extended a scholarship offer last week to three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy. Orange and Blue News spoke to Miller over the weekend to get his take o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news