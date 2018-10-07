Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 15:32:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois vs. Rutgers: Pro Football Focus ratings

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois traveled to New Jersey on Saturday and walked away with a 38-17 win over Rutgers. The Illini improved to 3-2 (1-1) on the season.

In this report, Orange and Blue News breaks down the top 10 Illinois performers in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.

Clzbo1fme7ijz245tzha
Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) rushes for yardage after a catch against Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}