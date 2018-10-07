Illinois traveled to New Jersey on Saturday and walked away with a 38-17 win over Rutgers. The Illini improved to 3-2 (1-1) on the season.

In this report, Orange and Blue News breaks down the top 10 Illinois performers in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.