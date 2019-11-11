Illinois vs. Michigan State Pro Football Focus scores
Illinois notched its sixth win of the season to gain bowl eligibility with a dramatic victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Orange and Blue News breaks down the player scores from Pro Football F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news