News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 22:30:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois vs. Rutgers Pro Football Focus scores

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois picked up its third consecutive win with a 38-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The Illini are now one game away from bowl eligibility. Orange and Blue News breaks down the player score...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}