Illinois visit next for five-star big man Drew Timme
Rivals150 power forward Drew Timme is set to visit Illinois this weekend, one of five official visits he will take before making his college choice.
Timme has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, and Texas A&M.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Timme to talk about his expectations for the trip to Champaign and update his recruitment as the process winds down.
