Illinois visit next for five-star big man Drew Timme

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Rivals150 power forward Drew Timme is set to visit Illinois this weekend, one of five official visits he will take before making his college choice.

Timme has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, and Texas A&M.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Timme to talk about his expectations for the trip to Champaign and update his recruitment as the process winds down.

