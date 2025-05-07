How did we rank CFB's top QBs as high school prospects?

Cade Klubnik (Photo by © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Take a look at where we ranked the expected top college football quarterbacks of 2025 as high school prospects.

1. CADE KLUBNIK, Clemson

Klubnik was the top quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals250 but it's taken him a little while to find his groove. Behind only Travis Hunter and Walter Nolen in his class, Klubnik showed off an elite skill set as a high school prospect. He could throw with accuracy, power, and touch from inside the pocket while working through his progression. Klubnik was always a threat to make plays with his legs but he was always looking to throw instead of taking off down the field. At Clemson, Klubnik only threw 100 passes during his freshman season in spot duty before starting the next two seasons, with the 2024 campaign being his best one yet. Now Klubnik enters the 2025 season as one of the Heisman favorites and has Clemson positioned to make a national title run.

2. GARRETT NUSSMEIER, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

After waiting his turn behind Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier enters the 2025 season as a Heisman hopeful. A top 100 prospect in the 2021 class and a top 10 quarterback, Nussmeier showed flashes of brilliance during his first season as a starter last year. The Louisiana native, who played his high school career in Texas, had the arm talent to make difficult throws on a consistent basis. Nussmeier should have plenty of weapons at his disposal this year.

3. DREW ALLAR, Penn State

Drew Allar (Photo by © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

A close loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals left a bad taste in Allar’s mouth. The No. 6 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle could have left for the NFL but is returning to Penn State to make another push for a national title. A top-100 prospect in the 2022 Rivals250, Allar dominated the competition in Medina, Ohio. He could have easily just relied on his arm strength and physical tools to overpower his opponents but he showed off a wide range of tools on the field in the fall and at the All-American Bowl. Adjusting to the level of competition has proved to be somewhat of a challenge for Allar but he has a chance to be a first-round draft pick if he continues to make strides this fall.

4. ARCH MANNING, Texas

Arch Manning (Photo by © Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Manning is the most well-known college football player in the country but he's just about to begin his first season as the starter for the Longhorns. The top overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals250, Manning may very well be the most mentally prepared high school quarterback we've seen. Despite not participating in the offseason camp or 7-on-7 circuit, Manning’s talent at the high school level was undeniable. In his limited playing time at Texas, he’s already shown off the strong arm, athleticism, and poise we anticipated. Texas lost a lot off of last year's team, but expectations remain high for the Longhorns with Manning now leading the way.

5. CARSON BECK, Miami

Carson Beck (Photo by © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After a strong two-year run as the starting quarterback for Georgia, Beck transferred to Miami this offseason to lead the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility. Coming off of an elbow injury, Beck weighed his options in the NFL but aims to improve his draft stock before moving onto the next level. The former four-star high school prospect has big shoes to fill in Coral Gables after Cam Ward went on to be the No. 1 pick in the most recent NFL Draft. As a high school prospect, Beck was originally committed to Alabama and nearly picked Florida before committing to Georgia. A standout baseball player as well, Beck has always demonstrated impressive arm talent. He was able to deliver passes to his receivers in tight windows from multiple arm angles inside the pocket or on the move. Moving through his progression and quickly reading defenses were where he needed the most development.

6. LUKE ALTMYER, Illinois

Luke Altmyer (Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Illinois has dreams of replicating Indiana's magical College Football Playoff run from last season and the Illini are counting on Altmyer to lead the charge. The former Rivals250 prospect from the 2021 recruiting class began his career at Ole Miss but transferred to Illinois after the 2022 season. Altmyer was initially pledged to Florida State but the Starkville native committed to Ole Miss a couple weeks before the Early Signing Period. His steady performances as a high school prospect was a strong indicator of how high his floor was. Altmyer’s quick delivery coupled with his consistent accuracy were just some of his standout traits. His first year with the Illini was up and down but he showed major improvement last season. Altmyer nearly entered the transfer portal this spring but reaffirmed his commitment to Illinois and will finish out his collegiate career this season in Champaign.

7. LANORRIS SELLERS, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers (Photo by © Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images)

Sellers collected plenty of accolades after his first year as a starter for South Carolina, including National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. The Gamecocks seem to be in a window where an SEC championship and College Football Playoff run are within reach but they are going to go as far as Sellers will take them. The former four-star recruit from the 2023 Rivals250 has helped the Gamecocks surge on the recruiting trail as well, making Columbia a destination for some playmakers who should make a big impact this season. Sellers, who was originally committed to Syracuse, had a prolific high school career, including a senior season in which he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns while also running for 1,300 yards and an additional 17 touchdowns. He once scored nine touchdowns in one half during his senior season. Sellers didn’t face a high level of competition but the playmaking ability was obvious and led to his four-star rating.

8. DJ LAGWAY, Florida

DJ Lagway (Photo by © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Lagway is one of the bright young stars and Florida is relying on him to lead the Gators back to prominence. As the No. 28 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Lagway displayed an incredible skill set as a high school prospect. A big, strong player with plenty of athleticism and arm talent, Lagway threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns in addition to running for 957 yards and 16 more touchdowns. What was even more impressive is he did all of that while completing 72-percent of his passes. Lagway didn’t blow away the competition during the Under Armour All-America Game but his potential at the college level was clear. Lagway saw consistent playing time as a freshman but really turned it on in the latter half of this past season. After recording a 6-1 record as a starter, Lagway was named a Freshman All-American after the 2024 season.

9. JOHN MATEER, Oklahoma

John Mateer (Photo by © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A former two-star prospect, Mateer signed with Washington State (his only power conference offer) as part of its 2022 recruiting class and remained with the Cougars as the Pac-12 fell apart around them. Despite a productive high school career, Mateer originally committed to Central Arkansas. Former Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris, who took the offensive coordinator job at Washington State after the 2021 season, was a big part of why Mateer ended up signing with the Cougars. Mateer was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation last year, throwing for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to rushing for 826 yards and 15 more touchdowns. In December he transferred to Oklahoma, following his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. The Sooners are counting on Mateer, who is a five-star and No. 3 in the transfer portal rankings, to help turn this team around in a hurry.

10. SAM LEAVITT, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt (Photo by © Brett Davis-Imagn Images)