Illinois still looking for answers at quarterback

CHAMPAIGN - Coming out of its first of two bye weeks, Illinois still has major questions about the quarterback position through the first seven game. And those concerns extend well beyond the current season. Brandon Peters, the former Michigan transfer, was named the starter near the end of all camp, but he’s suffered through a rash of injuries. His replacement is another transfer, Art Sitkowski. Sitkowski got off to a bad start at Rutgers and elected to enter the portal, but some of the same issues he had with the Scarlett Knights have popped up. All told, the Illini passing game is among the worst in college football with a 101.17 efficiency rating.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) drops back for a pass during the Big Ten conference college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Bret Bielema was candid about the need to upgrade the talent on the roster this off season, particularly at quarterback. Peters has struggled even when healthy, and he’s playing out his eligibility, while Sitkowski has proven not to be a long-term answer. “That’s a room that is considerably different from the day we walked in, but it has to change to get to where we want to be,” Bielema said. Bielema already made significant changes in the quarterback room, moving dual-threat QB’s Isaiah Williams and Deuce Spann to wide receiver where they can better help the team. A pro-style QB is preferred for the system Illinois wants to run. Finding the right guy to run it has proven difficult The current depth chart doesn’t add much hope, though we don’t have a clear picture yet of the skill set that true freshman Samari Collier brings to the field Peters is still doubtful this week and hasn’t been cleared to practice, so Matt Robinson and walk-on Ryan Johnson will get more reps, but they're clearly not guys Bielema believes he can win with. For now, Bielema and offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen must play the hand they were dealt. They won’t settle for that next year, however, and its likely the starter in 2022 isn’t yet on the roster or in the pipeline. That leaves the transfer portal, where a robust number of quarterbacks are likely to be available. It’s a hugely competitive market, especially for the high-regarded QB’s, but you can bet Bielema will be aggressive. “I think the effects of the transfer portal are going to be played out here over the next two, three, four years,” Bielema said. “This year we just got granted two more weeks to sign seven additional players." Perhaps Collier or New Jersey recruit Donovan Leary will pan out over the long haul, but the need for a competent quarterback is immediate.

PLAYING OUT THE SEASON