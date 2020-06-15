OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois staying in touch with OL Jackson Carsello

Illinois staying in touch with OL Jackson Carsello
Three-star offensive lineman Jackson Carello is one of the top in-state recruiting targets for Illinois and the staff recently held a video-conference with him. Orange and Blue News spoke to Carsel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news