Illinois setting 3-point shooting records

Brad Underwood’s first teams at Illinois after taking over the program were the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. In the 2017-18 season, Underwood’s first season, the Illini were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the Big Ten. Over the next few recruiting cycles, adding shooters became a priority, and it all came to fruition on Saturday against St. Francis, when Illinois rained down a barrage of shots from long range en route to a 106-48 win.

Illinois' Alfonso Plummer celebrates as a timeout is called during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

In that first season, Underwood said he spent most of his time trying to get shots for leading scorer Leron Black and Trent Frazier, who was a freshman. “We couldn’t shoot,” Underwood said. “There was no space on the floor. My best offense the first two years was just trying to create an opportunity to get Trent or Leron Black a shot.” So, it was back to the recruiting trail, with an emphasis on adding guys who can fill it up. It’s an ongoing process, but the Illini have made big strides. Underwood may have hit the jackpot last offseason, when he plucked former Utah guard Alfonso Plummer from the transfer portal. “Trying to create as much space as possible was the goal in recruiting and will always continue to be,” Underwood said. “There’s no place, in my opinion, in today’s game for guys who can’t shoot.” The Illini had a great run last year behind All-Americans Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls. This year’s club has a different look. The Illini have made 114 3-point shots, the most in the Big Ten, and are ranked No. 2 in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (.412) behind Purdue. Everything was falling against St. Francis, and the Illini drained a program-record 18 three-pointers. The shots were spread across eight different shooters – Trent Frazier (2-4), Jacob Grandison (4-6), Alfonso Plummer (5-10), Da’Monte Williams (1-2), Brandin Podziemski (1-4), Luke Goode (2-3), RJ Melendez (1-1) and Coleman Hawkins (2-3) – and it continued an incredibly hot streak that Illinois is currently on. After shooting just 28 percent from three-point land in their first four games of the season, the Illini have now connected on 88-of-200 (44 percent) from behind the arc in their last seven games, including 16 against No. 8 Arizona. “It the way we are designed,” Illini center Kofi Cockburn said after the game. “We’re designed with really, really elite shooters. Jake, Trent, Plummer – you name it – Da’Monte… It’s just great seeing those guys elevate each other, playing unselfishly and just having fun.”



