Illinois secondary flips the scrip in win over Nebraska
The struggles of the Illini secondary were puzzling. The secondary was viewed as the strongest link of the Illinois defense. Senior defensive backs Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams had been starters since...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news