Illinois reaches out to in-state quarterback Nathan Hayes
2022 quarterback Nathan Hayes from St. Charles (Ill.) East was contacted by the new Fighting Illini staff last week. Orange and Blue News spoke to Hayes to get him impression of the new staff at I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news