OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois reaches out to 2022 cornerback Ahmad Robinson

Orange and Blue News caught up with Robinson to talk about the Illinois and update his recruitment.

Illinois is tracking three-star cornerback Ahmad Robinson from IHSA power East St. Louis, one of the top in-state prospects in the class of 2022.

Robinson checks in at No. 5 in the Illinois state rankings in the class of 2022. He doesn't yet hold an offer, but he should be a top DB target for the Illini in his class.

Illinois reached out to Robinson over the weekend, and are one of several Power 5 schools showing heavy interest.

"They talk to me as often as they can," Robinson said. "They like the way I play. I'm focused and my technique is good."

Rivals.com has seen Robinson live during a camp setting on the field for the Flyers last year. He's a polished defender and a plus athlete.

Indiana has offered, and Robinson is getting heavy interest from Illinois, Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami-Fla., Mizzou, and Minnesota. Each team had a coach reach out to him on September 1, the first day schools could formally contact high school juniors.

Like many prospects around the country, the loss of camp season this summer due to the coronavirus epidemic likely set back his recruitment.

The high school season in state of Illinois has also been postponed until the spring, and Robinson feels that has limited his scholarship offers.

"If our season would have been on track this fall, I probably would have had a lot more offers," he said.

Some states have reversed the decision to postpone high school sports, and Robinson said he's still hopeful that there might be a fall season.

East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett is taking some of his players up to Chiago-land next Saturday for a demonstration at the McCook Athletic Center advocating for a return of fall sports.

"Everyone around us is playing, so I don't see why we can't," Robinson said. "We're mad, but we;re trying to keep working so we can be prepared. There's nothing we can do about it but to be ready."

Whether its this fall or in the spring, Robinson figures to be a defensive playmaker for an East St. Louis squad that's looking to repeat as Class 6A state champions.

Illinois has a connection at East St. Louis. Former Illini defensive back Terry Hawthorne, who as a high school All-American for the Flyers, is not an assistant coach there.

Robinson said Hawthorne has been instrumental in his development at cornerback. He's also provided Robinson with some insight on the Illinois program.

"He told me he went there and it was a good school," Robinson said. "I watched his film and it was really good. He's a good coach and I've learned a lot from him."