Illinois ranked No. 24 in AP Poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football program is back in the top 25, coming in at #24 in Sunday's AP Top 25. Illinois is in the top 25 for the first time since 2022, when the Illini reached as high as #14 and were ranked for four consecutive weeks in October and November.





The Fighting Illini have knocked off Eastern Illinois, #19 Kansas, and Central Michigan to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Illinois is off to 3-0 start with a top-20 win for the first time in 50 years (1974).





#24 Illinois is back in action on Friday night at #22 Nebraska for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX. It will be the Illini's first ranked vs. ranked game since 2008 when #21 Illinois fell 38-24 at #12 Penn State.