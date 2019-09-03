News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 19:27:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters: "I'm in a good place"

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAMPAIGN – It’s no coincidence Brandon Peters is wearing No. 18. The kid from the Indianapolis suburbs went to plenty of Colts games. His father was a season-ticket holder, and Peters was like nea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}