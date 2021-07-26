Illinois priority Braden Huff shines at UAA Finals
WESTFIELD, Ind. – If the basketball recruiting world at large didn’t know much about 2022 recruit Braden Huff prior to this weekend, they sure know his name now. The 6-foot-10 Huff was outstanding ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news