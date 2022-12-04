Orange and Blue News writer Jack Larson breaks down the player grades from the Illinois loss at Maryland.

Jayden Epps #3 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is defended by Donta Scott #24 and Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on December 02, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: B Terrence Shannon Jr didn’t’ shoot well from deep but otherwise had a complete game. Along with 19 points, he posted seven rebounds and three assists. He did have a few negative plays, including two air balls from deep and a missed dunk at crucial time in the game. He was thrown off some by a blow to the head that resulted in a cut above his eye. Shannon struggled from deep, not getting a single one of his five shots to fall. He was active on the glass, though, with four offensive rebounds including a big put-back late in the game. Maryland was a tough matchup for everyone, and Shannon had a rather high 112 DRtg.

Coleman Hawkins: B Coming off a triple-double last time out, Hawkins came out the gate with more high-quality basketball against the Terps, leading Illinois in scoring in the first half. Hawkins sank the Illini’s first bucket of the night, hitting a between-the-legs crossover at the top of the key and then a shot. Hawkins finished the first half with 12 points, four rebounds, and three blocks Hawkins fared well on the glass, especially knowing that his assignment Julian Reese is impactful around the rim on both ends Hawkins finished with seven rebounds, four of them offensive. He hit a big long-range three midway through the second half as the shot clock was winding down

Dain Dainja: C+ Dainja’s energy didn’t seem the same as he’s just getting over a case of the flu and missed practices. He was rusty at the start of the game and fumbled a few passes in the post. he wore down and was winded during long stretches without a stoppage of play. Dainja seemed to gain more confidence in the second half and his size was impactful against the Maryland.In 21 minutes, he finished with eight points on 4-6 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. He also had three turnovers.

Skyy Clark: B- Clark has been solid running the offense, but he needs to be more of a scoring threat threat he was against Maryland. He went 2-5 against Maryland, including a big three-pointer late that tied the game. His three turnovers were also costly. He also played solid defense against his assignment Don Carey, who finished the night 1-6 from the field. He was burned on a few switches, though, and was whistled for fouls trying push Maryland bigs out of the lane.



Jayden Epps: D You can chalk up Epp’s rough outing to an initiation to life on the road in the Big Ten. He was received the wrath of the officials early with quick fouls and never got into a rhythm. Epps made 1-5 shots, making a layup in the second half. Epps had a chance for redemption.Illinois wanted a 2-for-1 in the last minute of the game down one point.Epps took a quick three from the top of the key that hit the back iron. It was an open look, but he rushed it.

Matthew Mayer: D+ Foul trouble plagued Mayer, who is still trying to carve out a role offensively. Mayer played just 14 minutes, shooting 1-4 from the floor for two points. The Illini need more from him, particularly against a long team like Maryland. Mayer has been making hustle plays for Illinois, and he was active when he was on the floor. His two rebounds aren’t enough, though, and he was whistled for some untimely fouls off the ball. Overall, it was a game to forget for Mayer.

RJ Melendez: A-

Melendez is playing his best basketball over the last several games. He shot 5-7 against the Terps with 15 points and seven rebounds. He’s bringing more energy and effort than he did at the beginning of the season and is more confident shooting the ball. Hustle stats, rebounding and defense, are where you can see his improvement. He had two blocks and three steals, along with the lowest defensive rating on the team at 94.6.

Ty Rodgers: C Rodgers spelled Mayer when Mayer exited in foul trouble. While he brough his usual energy, the Illini are playing 4 on 5 offensively right now with Rodgers on the floor. The game is still moving too fast for him, and his shots are more quick launches at the rim than smooth shots. He’s also struggling to defend without fouling. His struggles are one of the reasons Underwood decided to go big with Dain Dainja for much of the second half.