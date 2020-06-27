OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois offers Top 50 wing Gradey Dick

On Thursday, Illinois offered Rivals top-35 2022 prospect Gradey Dick during a Zoom call with Head Coach Brad Underwood and Assistant Coach Stephen Gentry.

“To get the offer from Coach Underwood, with him being from Kansas and his background, was really cool and really special, especially with it being the first time I talked with him,” Dick said.

Gentry is the lead recruiter for the Wichita, Kan. native , and has been communicating with Dick on a daily basis through text messages and phone calls. Gentry regularly sends information about Illinois and Illini basketball to Dick, who admittedly didn’t know a lot about Illinois.

“I have learned a ton about Illinois in the last two weeks,” Dick said.