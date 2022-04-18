Illinois offers three-star lineman Trevor Buhr
Illinois extended an offer to three-star lineman Trevor Buhr from Washington (MO) following a weekend visit. Orange and Blue News caught up with Buhr after the visit to get the lowdown on his new B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news