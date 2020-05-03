Illinois offers three-star defender TJ Quinn
Illinois recently extended an offer to three-star safety TJ Quinn from Valdosta (GA) Lowndes. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound safety talks about his new offer and updates his recruitment in this story from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news