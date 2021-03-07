Illinois offers Rivals250 wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.
Illinois looked to nearby Indianapolis to offer four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. from Lawrence North High School.
The offers are piling up for Cooper, who is currently ranked the No. 120 prospect nationally in the class of 2022.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Cooper to get the lowdown on his new Big Ten offer from the Fighting Illini.
