Illinois offers Rivals250 DL Jacob Bandes
Four-star defensive tackle Jacob Bandes from Pittsburg (Calif.) added an offer from Illinois on Thursday.
Illinois joined 11 other schools in offering Bandes, the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals.com.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news