Illinois offers prep school forward Abdou-Halil Barre

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois reached out with an offer to 2022 forward Abdou-Halil Barre from prep school power Montverde Academy in Florida. Orange and Blue News caught up with Barre to talk about his new Big Ten off...

{{ article.author_name }}