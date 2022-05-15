Illinois offers in-state lineman TJ McMillen
Illinois is the latest offer from three-star center TJ McMillen from Wheaton (Ill) St. Francis, one of the top offensive linemen in the state. Orange and Blue News spoke to McMIllen about his offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news